Carolina Marin Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About the Three-Time Badminton World Champion

Badminton Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 08:31 AM IST
Carolina Marin (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Spanish professional badminton player Carolina Marin celebrates her 27th birthday today (June 15, 2020). A three-time world champion and a four-time European champion, Marin is one of the very best players to ever play the game. She is a former BWF World No. 1 and held the title for a record 66 weeks. So on the Spanish Ace’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Born in the Andalusian region of Spain, Marin’s love for badminton was seen from a very young age. At the age of eight, she started playing the sport at IES La Orden in hometown Huelva and was coached by Fernando Rivas, under whose guidance, Marin developed her deadly left-handed playing style. The Spaniard turned professional in 2007 and since then has gone on to establish herself as one of the greatest female athletes in the sport.

Lesser-Known Facts About Carolina Marin

  • Carolina Marin was born in Huelva, Spain on June 15, 1993.

  • Her mother Toni Martin was a Flamenco dancer and Carolina wanted to follow in her footsteps.

  • Marin Idolises Spanish Tennis star, Rafael Nadal.

  • Carolina Marin is a three-time world champion and four-time European champion.

  • She is the first female badminton player to become a three-time World champion.

  • Carolina Marin has an Olympic Gold medal with she won in 2016 at Rio.

  • She was the first non-Asian to win gold at Olympics in women’s singles badminton event.

  • Carolina Marin supports FC Barcelona and is a big fan of Lionel Messi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

