The Tokyo Olympics 2020 was delayed due to the outspread of COVID-19 and is scheduled to happen on July 23, 2021, at the same venue. But, the event is witnessing a pull out major names pulling out of the mega-event. While a few others will miss out on the event owing to injuries. India's Hima Das could pull out of the mega-event owing to an injury. She has been struggling with a lower back injury for her while now and this has raised concerns for her participation in the 2020 Olympics. However, we are still waiting for the official word and hoping that the sprinter participates in the event. For now, let's have a look at the list of athletes who will not board the flight to Tokyo. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bhawani Devi, India’s Fencing Hope.

Rafael Nadal

Now, here is one of the biggest names who pulled out of Tokyo Olympic 2020 to manage work pressure. Nadal a few days ago had posted a series of tweets citing reasons for his withdrawal. "It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” Nadal posted in a Twitter thread.

Serena Williams:

Here's another name from tennis that has pulled out of the mega-even in Japan. She said there are different reasons for not being a part of the mega event, but remained tight-lipped about the same. "I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry," she said.

Neymar Jr

Now, this comes as quite a rude shock that Neymar Jr is not a part of Brazil football team. His name was not included in the list of the footballers who will board the flight to Tokyo.

Marquinhos

Brazil's Marquinhos who had won a gold medal in Rio Olympics 2020, has also been left out of the squad. This is quite a huge omission.

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal could not qualify for the Olympics 2020. She failed to make it to the qualification process which ended on June 15. 2021 and thus the Badminton World Federation.

Srikanth Kidami

Indian badminton ace Srikanth Kidambi also will not participate in the tournament as he failed to make it through the qualification process.

Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar Karmakar represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics and the first Indian gymnast to do so in 52 years. However even she failed to qualify for the Olympics. Constant injuries also affect her performance and thus she will not feature in the list of Indian athletes this year.

Mo Farah

British long-distance runner Mo Farah who won a couple of Olympic titles during Rio Olympics 2016, failed to qualify for the event. Mo Farah who was competing in the 10000m category, missed the Olympic qualification mark by 19 seconds (27:47.04).

Carolina Marin

Here's another big name from badminton who was forced to withdraw from the Olympics 2020 due to injury. Carolina Marin suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear during a training session, which requires quite a long time to heal. She had posted about not participating in the Olympics on social media.

Christian Taylor

USA's Christian Taylor is known for his skills in track and field events. The triple jump champion has been forced to pull out from Tokyo Olympics after he suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon during an athletics event at Ostrava.

David Rudisha

Here's another sprinter who won't appear in Olympics 2020. Kenya's David Rudisha suffered from an ankle sprain in 2020 and has not fully recovered from it. In 2019, he was also involved in a serious car accident.

Roman Vlasov

The Russian wrestler Roman Vlasov will not be part of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he failed to qualify for the showpiece event. He lost to Hungary's Tamas Level in the semi-final 77kg category in Warsaw, Poland.

That's all we have on the list for now. The fans and also we are hoping that there are not names added to this list. Stay tuned for all the updates related to Tokyo Olympics 2020.

