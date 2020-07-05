Regarded as one of the top badminton players in India and world, PV Sindhu celebrates her 25th birthday today. Sindhu was born on 05 July, 1995 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh (now in Telangana). Sindhu was just 17 when she entered top 20 of the BWF World Ranking. Sindhu continued her hard work, and in 2016 she became the first badminton player from India to make it to the final of Summer Olympics event. However, in the summit clash, Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain and had to settle for a silver medal. Nonetheless, she won hearts with her performance and had everyone glued to their television sets to watch her play. PV Sindhu at Fit India Talks: 'You Have to Enjoy Sports Instead of Thinking About Winning and Losing'.

As Sindhu turns 25, we narrow down on her five best career Wins on this special day for the Indian shuttler. The badminton player has won numerous titles, and throughout her career, she has dished out impressive performances.

2016 China Open: Following her 2016 Rio Olympics impress run, Sindhu won her first superseries title when she clinched the 2016 China Open. In the final, the Indian shuttler defeated China’s Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 to win the title.

2017 Indian Open: Sidhu avenged her 2016 Rio Olympics loss against Carolina Marin in 2017 by defeating the Spaniard in the final. Sindhu defeated Marin by 21-19, 21-16 to clinch her maiden India Open Superseries. PV Sindhu Believes Sports Can Help in Winning Battle Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

2018 BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu made history by becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Finals. In the final, she met Nozomi Okuhara and defeated the Japanese by 21-19, 21-17.

2019 Badminton World Championships: Sindhu became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold medal. In the final of the tournament, Sindhu overcame her rival Nozomi Okuhara. In a game that lasted just 38 minutes, Sindhu emerged victorious by 21-7 21-7.

