Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu shocked the country when she took to social media to announce that she is retiring. ‘Denmark Open was the final straw, I RETIRE’ wrote the commonwealth games gold medalist on her post. However, it wasn't from the sport as the 25-year-old cleared that she took this unprecedented measure to make people aware about the current state of affairs around the world. PV Sindhu Reveals How Her Father Inspired Her to Play Sports.

PV Sindhu took to twitter to share a message with her fans ‘I’ve been thinking of coming clean with my feelings for a while now, I must admit, I am struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong you know. That’s why I am writing today to tell you I’m done.’ The 25-year-old wrote in her post which led many to believe that she is closing the curtains on her illustrious career.

‘This pandemic has been an eye opener for me, I could train hard to fight the toughest opponent. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix,’ she added.

‘Today, I chose to retire from this current state of unrest. I retire from this negativity’ she said further. However, Sindhu further revealed that she took this step to make people take notice of the current situation around the world and isn't calling it quits. 'Most importantly, I chose to retire from substandard hygiene standard and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus' Sindhu continued further.

PV Sindhu added that she is not retiring from the game and despite missing out on Denmark Open 2020, she will be returning for Asia Open and refuses to give up without a solid fight. The 25-year-old also said that she will continue to train and work hard till we have a safer word.

PV Sindhu few months back had pulled out of Denmark Open owing to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old reportedly withdrew from the competition after BAI sent letter to the players that they would be travelling at their own responsibility due to COVID-19 pandemic.

