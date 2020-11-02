PV Sindhu’s 'I Retire’ tweet created ripples on Twitter. Many jumped to the conclusion that the world badminton champion has officially retired from the sport. However, that was not the case. But before many would get Sindhu’a actual message, there was ‘babel of breaking news’ already! The Olympic silver medalist’s message was about retiring from this ‘current state of unrest’ and ‘negativity’ surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. PV Sindhu is Not Retiring! Shuttler Aims for a Strong Comeback for Asia Open Badminton 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Sindhu’s three-slide message focussed on retiring from Covid fear as she wrote, “today, I chose to retire from this current state of unrest. I retire from this negativity. Most importantly, I chose to retire from substandard hygiene standard and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.”

Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu announces her retirement. https://t.co/b1zQEzjvUM — Nitish (@Nitish51032414) November 2, 2020

Waiting for Clickbait editors to just post the first image and put the news that Sindhu has retired https://t.co/j61H3qF5U4 — Sathya (@sathya1405) November 2, 2020

Times Now puts out a News of PV Sindhu’s retirement without reading what she is retiring from. pic.twitter.com/UBQD4CErnb — Krishna Kumar Murugan (@ikkmurugan) November 2, 2020

Two minute silence to all these news report who didn't bothered to read her full post and announced that #PVsindhu has retired. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9IPqibaEYY — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) November 2, 2020

The 25-year-old badminton star, who missed the Denmark Open 2020, said she will make a strong return for Asia Open. Sindhu is currently in England and is preparing for next year's Asia Open.

