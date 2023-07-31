Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 is all set to kick-start on August 4 in Trinidad and Tobago. The marquee event will witness participants across 72 nations battling it out for the medals and fans are likely to witness some heart-throbbing action. The global event will run till August 11. There will be seven sporting events at the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Games 2023. Priyanka Goswami, Vikash Singh Win Silver and Bronze Medals in Women's and Men's 20km Race Walk Events at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Athletics

Athletics will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. There will be basically three types of events in the Athletics category, namely Track, Jumps, and Throws (Shot Put, Discus, Javelin) Fans will have the opportunity to witness a total of 28 events (both men’s and women’s events combined) under this banner. It will be the first time Para Athletes will also take part in the Youth Games and it will have six events in Para Athletics.

Beach Volleyball

Beach Volleyball will be held at the Pigeon Point Beach Facility in Tobago. Both men’s and women’s Volleyball will have 12 teams lock horns for the podium finish. England will walk into the contest as the defending in the men’s division while Australia will look to defend their crown in the women’s event.

Cycling

Cycling to divided into segments, Road and Track. The road cycling will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Cycling Track while the Track event is slated to be held at the National Cycling Velodrome. There will be six events in each men’s and women’s division namely Individual Pursuit, Time Trial, Scratch, Points Race, Sprint and Keirin.

Netball (Fast5)

It will be the ﬁrst time Fast5 Netball will be included in the Commonwealth Youth Games programme. The contest will witness Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, England, South Africa, Botswana, Canada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Scotland battle it out for the crown.

Rugby Sevens

Rugby Sevens will have six teams competing in the men’s and women’s tournament and the matches will take place at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago. Women’s event will have the likes of defending champions Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Wales, Fiji and Kenya. In the Men’s tournament, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, Jamaica, Scotland, Fiji and South Africa square off against each other.

Swimming

Swimmers will take the stage at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Trinidad. Swimming will have events such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly, Individual Medley and Relays. A total of 35 medal event will be held at the Youth Games and it will fascinating to see which country show their dominance in those events.

Triathlon

Triathlon will also be one of those events that will be making its debut at the 2023 Trinbago Games. There will be an individual event in both men's and women's divisions. Moreover, there will also be a mixed relay where a team of two will fight it out for the podium finish.

The last time Commonwealth Youth Games took place was back in 2017 in The Bahamas and England was the top-ranked nation in the competition. It will be fascinating which of the 72 countries will be able to top the medals tally this time around.

