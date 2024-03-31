One of the important fixtures in game week 30 of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign will take place at Bernabeu, as Real Madrid welcomes Athletic Club for an intriguing affair. The home side are top of the league table. They have an eight-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona having played one lesser match. Athletic occupy fourth position, one point clear of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid in the battle for Champions League football. FC Barcelona 1–0 Las Palmas, La Liga 2023–24: Raphinha Leads Blaugrana Win To Stay in Touch With Real Madrid

Despite injury woes, Real Madrid have been the standout team in La Liga this season. The side lost just one match till now. They won 22 games and drew six from their 29 matches to collect 72 points. Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics and game plan have been on the spot on multiple occasions, perfectly utilizing the available talent. Vini Jr, Rodrigo and Jude Bellingham formed a lethal attacking trio this season.

Athletic, meanwhile, beat Alaves 2-0 before the international break, with Gorka Guruzeta coming up with a brace for the Basque outfit. Indeed, Ernesto Valverde’s team have won 16, drawn eight and lost five of their 29 league games this season. They have 56 points which has left them in fourth spot, one point ahead of fifth-placed Atletico. More interestingly, Athletic have not finished fourth in Spain's top flight for 10 years, but they are on course to qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League. Check Out viewing options and timings in IST.

When is Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time, Venue

Real Madrid looks in control of the league title at the moment but the courageous Athletic Club could cause an upset to strengthen their chances for Champions League qualification. An action-packed match will be played at the Bernabeu Stadium and is scheduled at 00:30 AM on April 1 Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match on Sports18 channels. Live streaming of the exciting match is also available for fans.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

After losing the league title last season, Real Madrid will look to win the title for a record-extending 36th time. Live Streaming of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club LaLiga 2023-24 match will be available on the JioCinema App.

