Coronavirus Outbreak: From Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta to NBA Player Rudy Gobert, Here's A List of Sports Personalities Who've Tested Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly taken the sporting world by storm as major series and tournaments all around the world have ben cancelled or postponed. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly which even forced many games to be played behind closed doors or empty stadiums. Sportspersons were insisted to take all the precautions and safety measures in order to avoid the disease. However, several athletes and sporting personalites were not able to escape from the disease and got affected. Below, we'll look at all the sports personalities who were tested for COVID-19. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

Be it cricket, football, tennis or basketball, all the sports demands players to put in physical effort and hence, avoiding contact is not easy. In fact, a Spanish Football coach named Francisco Garcis also died aged 21 due to the pandemic. With this disease being so severe, sporting events have come to an hault. Even after that, many sports personalities have been tested positive for coronavirus. Have a look.

1. Daniele Rugani- The centre back of Serie A club Juventus and Italy football team has been tested positive for coronavirus.

2. Mikel Arteta- The manager of Premier League club Arsenal has also been tested positive for the epidemic.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi- The winger of Premier League club Chelsea and England football team has been tested positive.

4. Rudy Gobert- The basketball star who plays for Utah Jazz of the National Basketball Association (NBA) has also been tested positive.

5. Ezequiel Garay- The central defender of Spanish club Valencia was also not able to escape from the disease.

6. Eliaquim Mangala- Garay’s teammate who plays as a centre-back has also been tested positive.

7. Donovan Mitchell- Another NBA player who has been tested positive for COVID-19 is Donovan Mitchell.

Apart from these names many sports stars like pacers Lockie Ferguson and Kane Richardson also went for the test but luckily, were tested negative.