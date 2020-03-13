Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19

IPL and EPL (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on the world and a huge number of people have been infected. The virus was first detected in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, in late December and since then has spread worldwide. According to various reports, more than 127,000 people around the globe have been affected by the virus from which 4,700 have died and 68,000 have recovered. The quick outbreak of COVID-19 has had a huge effect on the sporting world as well as many competitions have been either suspended or cancelled. Coronavirus Scare: From EPL, Ligue 1, ISL Football Games to PSL & India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa Cricket Fixtures, List of Matches Played Behind Closed Doors.

The virus has spread worldwide and on Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic. The Italian federation have already announced that all sporting events in the country have been suspended until April 3, 2020. Along with this, the National Basketball Association (NBA) recently announced that they have suspended their league until further notice. Here is the list of sporting events cancelled or postponed by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket

Indian Premier League suspended Till April 15, 2020.

Road Safety World Series suspended

England Tour of Sri Lanka has been cancelled

Australia Women’s limited over’s tour of South Africa has been suspended until further notice

Football

English Premier League and EFL have been suspended until April 3

All matches in Serie A and Japan’s J-League have been suspended until April 3, 2020

La Liga have suspended their next two match days

French Football Season has been suspended until further notice

Major League soccer announced suspension of the league for at least 30 days

Danish Football league has been suspended for two weeks

South American Qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed

India's FIFA World Cup qualifier matches with Qatar and Afghanistan have been postponed.

Tennis

Miami Open has been cancelled

International Tennis Federation has suspended all tournaments at least until April 20, 2020

The Fed Cup finals and play-offs have been postponed

WTA 125k event and WTA Copa Colsanitas have been cancelled

Golf

All PGA Tour events have been postponed

European Tour's Hero Indian Open has been postponed

Kenya Open, Czech Masters, Maybank Championship and China Open have been cancelled

Motorsport

F1 Australian Grand Prix and China Grand Prix have been cancelled

Formula E Jakarta Race and Rome E-Prix have been cancelled

MotoGP Qatar Race has been cancelled and races in Thailand, United States and Argentina have been postponed

Basketball

The National Basketball Association (NBA) have announced suspension of the league

EuroLeague Basketball League has been suspended and International Basketball Federation have suspended all competitions from March 13.

Others