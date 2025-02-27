AFG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan national cricket team takes on Australia national cricket team in the Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Following the win over England, Afghanistan is high on confidence as they face Steve Smith and co. The AFG vs AUS CT 2025 match 10 takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28. The AFG vs AUS CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AFG vs AUS ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Host Pakistan Finishes Last in Group A Points Table of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With a win over England, Afghanistan are truly in contention for a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A win against Australia will help them seal a spot in the last four. Similarly, if Australia win they go through to the semis. Meanwhile, in the AFG vs AUS Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Australia and six from Afghanistan cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Josh Inglis (AUS).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Travis Head (AUS) and Steve Smith (AUS).

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Matt Short (AUS).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Azmatullah Omarzai (c), Travis Head (vc). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Josh Inglis (AUS), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Travis Head (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Matt Short (AUS), Rashid Khan (AFG) and Adam Zampa (AUS).

