The Pakistan national cricket team's last Group A match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against the Bangladesh national cricket team in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain on Thursday. Both nations shared one point each. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan ended their poor campaign with zero victories in three Group A matches. The Green Shirts finished at the bottom of the Group A standings with just one point in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The host lost their matches against arch-rivals India and New Zealand. Pakistan was hosting an ICC tournament after 29 years, and it was expected that they would at least make it to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy. However, their poor run has raised questions about their preparations for the competition. After Pakistan finished last in the Group A standings, memes and jokes flourished on the social handles. Here are some of the viral memes. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Persistent Rain in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan finished at the Bottom of the Table!

Pakistan Successfully Finish at bottom of table without winning a single match...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#PAKvsBAN#PAKvBAN#Pakistanpic.twitter.com/H913yl1lb7 — Dr Artistic Soul (@dr_artisticsoul) February 27, 2025

Hosting an ICC Event After 29 Years and Finishing Last

Hosting an ICC event after 29 years and finishing at bottom #PAKvsBANpic.twitter.com/80Og14Js8V — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) February 27, 2025

Pakistan After Winning One Point in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Hosting an ICC Event after 29 Years and Getting One Point

Pakistan team Hosting an ICC event after 29 years and getting 1 point #PAKvBAN#PAKvsBANpic.twitter.com/fDMDaigzfY — Himanshu (@HimanshRx) February 27, 2025

Hilarious!

Lol!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)