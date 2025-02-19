ICC CT 2025 Points Table Updated Live: New Zealand moved to the top spot in Group A standings after beating Pakistan by 60 runs in the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19. Mitchell Santner and his men handed the defending champions a big defeat and with that, their Net Run Rate (NRR) is +1.200. The ICC Champions Trophy is back in business after a gap of eight years for its ninth edition, which will take place between February 19 and March 9, 2025. The eight-nation competition will feature teams like India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Pakistan are the defending champion and the co-host of the event along with the United Arab Emirates. All of India's matches will be played in Dubai, including the final if the 2013 champions qualify. On Which Channel ICC CT 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch International Cricket Council Champions Trophy Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of CT Ninth Edition.

The tournament will see eight teams divided into Group A, and B, with each pool consisting of four nations. All the teams in each group will play against each other, and the top two teams from Groups A and B will qualify for the semifinals. If India qualifies, they will be seeded as group-toppers automatically and will feature in semi-final 1 in Dubai. In case India fails to go past the league stage, the UAE leg of the ICC CT 2025 will end, and all remaining matches will be held in Pakistan.

The venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are — the National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, Rawalpindi Stadium, and Dubai International Stadium — with the first three being in Pakistan, and the last venue being in UAE. All matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Group A Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points New Zealand 1 1 0 0 +1.200 2 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -1.200 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Updated after PAK vs NZ Match)

(Abbreviations: NRR: Net Run Rate)

The much-anticipated tournament will feature some of the best cricketers on the planet but will witness several star players miss out on participating, which is a dampener for many cricket fans. India's Jasprit Bumrah, Australia's bowling trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, New Zealand's pacer Ben Sears, and Afghanistan's young sensation Allah Ghazanfar are all ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For many stalwarts, like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, and Mohammed Shami, the competition might be the last chance to stake a claim on the coveted title.

