Stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane posted a heartfelt note on Twitter after guiding India to an emphatic eight-wicket triumph over Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The visitors were indeed under the pump after suffering a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test. Moreover, expectant father Virat Kohli and injured pacer Mohammed Shami were out of the remaining fixtures. However, under Rahane’s leadership, India defied all the odds and won the game in the fourth day. Cricket World heaped praises on the visitors and skipper Rahane is indeed overwhelmed. Virat Kohli Reacts After Ajinkya Rahane-led Side Beats Australia by 8 Wicket at MCG.

“I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we’ve received. The biggest award for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians who follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two games,” the 32-year-old wrote on the micro-blogging website. What is Mullagh Medal? Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Recipient.

Here's Ajinkya Rahane's Post!!

While Rahane impressed everyone with his on-field decisions, he filled Kohli’s boots with the bat as well. Coming to bat at number four, he scored a match-winning ton in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 27. With this triumph, the visitors level the four-match series 1-1 and must be on cloud nine.

The third Test will get underway on January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Tim Paine’s men might be under pressure, but they’ll take a huge sigh of relief with dashing opener David Warner back in the squad alongside Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott.

