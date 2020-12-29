Ajinkya Rahane has won been bestowed with the Mullagh medal after India won the second game against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rahane scored a hundred in the game and was awarded the Mullagh medal. Rahane is the first recipient of the medal. Like many of you even we were curious to know what the gong means and the history behind the honour. We did a bit of research and what we found was the name is named after Australian captain and cricketer Johnny Mullagh. He was the first cricketer who led the famous 1868 Aboriginal cricket tour of England. Ajinkya Rahane Hailed for his Captaincy As India Beat Australia by 8 Wickets at MCG.

Cricket Australia had earlier announced that the Player of the match of the Boxing Day Test will be awarded, Mullagh Medal. The BCCI shared the news about the same on social media and flaunted about the gong. The stand-in skipper scored 112 runs in the first innings and helped India reach a total of 326 runs in the first innings. “The proud recipient and the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal - #TeamIndia Captain Ajinkya Rahane,” tweeted BCCI. Check out the post below:

Rahane lauded his team after a stunning win and specially mentioned Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj. "Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. The character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings," he said after the win.

