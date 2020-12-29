India defeated Australia by eight wickets to win the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India were without their regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli but stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane did well to lead the side and guide the visitors to a fine win. With this victory, the four-match series is levelled at one each with four more games to go. After India’s win, Kohli was quick to react and praised whole team for an “amazing effort”. What is Mullagh Medal? Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Recipient of MOM Award for Boxing Day Test.

Kohli left Australia after the first Test, which India lost, to be with his wife as the couple is expecting their first child. “What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,” tweeted Kohli. Ajinkya Rahane Hailed for his Captaincy As India Beat Australia by 8 Wickets at MCG.

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Tweet

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

After bundling out Australia for just 200 runs, India were set a paltry target of 70 runs thanks to the first innings lead of 131. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed early but then Rahane and Shubman Gill shared an unbeaten half-century stand to reach the target. In the India's first innings, Rahane had scored a century and helped India secure a lead.

