Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi added an Indian Premier League half-century to his name on his debut against the Delhi Capitals. Raghuvanshi played an innings of 54 runs from 27 balls and played with a strike rate of 200.00. The latter smashed five fours and three sixes to his name and supported Sunil Narine in providing some maximising KKR's run rate. The latter was part of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian squad which was led by Yash Dhull. The young opener amassed 278 runs in the tournament and was among the top run scorers in the competition. Raghuvanshi was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh. However, it was also his reunion with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar, who is part of KKR's support staff. Angkrish Raghuvanshi Plays Innovative Shot En Route to Scoring Half-Century in His Debut Innings During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Born in Gurugram, the right-handed batsman moved to Mumbai at the age of 11 to find opportunities for his cricketing career. Apart from being India's leading run scorer in the U19 World Cup 2022, the latter made his List A debut for Mumbai in 2023. Raghuvanshi smashed 765 runs in the CK Nayudu Trophy for Mumbai and showcased his talent. He also smashed a four on his first ball in IPL 2024 to Anrich Nortje, who is one of the fastest bowlers in the world. Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Quick Facts

#Angkrish Raghuvanshi was born in Delhi on June 5, 2005

#The right-handed batter moved to Mumbai at the age of just 11 to pursue his cricketing dreams.

#Angrish's younger brother Krishnan, a Tennis player was diagnosed with blood cancer when he had not even learnt to walk.

#As per Angrish Raghuvanshi's mother, the 18-year-old right-handed batsman used to sleep in the hospital for five years and stayed with his younger brother all the time.

#Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, is Angkrish Raghuvanshi's childhood coach.

#Angkrish Raghuvanshi played for India in the U19 World Cup 2022 and was the team's highest run scorer with 278 runs.

#He made his List A and T20 debut for Mumbai in 2023 and smashed 765 runs from nine innings during the CK Nayudu Trophy.

#Angkrish was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders at a base price of INR 20 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

#He smacked a 25-ball half-century on his Indian Premier League debut against Delhi Capitals and put up a stand of 104 runs along with Sunil Narine.

With the likes of Andre Russell in his team, Angkrish Raghuvanshi can learn some real techniques of power-hitting in the Kolkata Knight Riders dugout.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2024 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).