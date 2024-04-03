Angkrish Raghuvanshi turned heads all around with his brilliant performance in his debut innings during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2024 on April 3. The KKR youngster came out to bat at number three in the innings and scored a stroke-filled 54 off 27 balls. His innings included five fours and three big sixes, one of them being a unique reverse swat off the bowling of Rasikh Salam in the 11th over. Raghuvanshi registered the joint-fourth-highest score on debut for KKR in the IPL. KKR Register Highest Powerplay Score in IPL 2024, Achieve Feat by Hammering 88/1 Against Delhi Capitals.

Watch Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Shot Here:

