With veteran England fast-bowler Stuart Broad set to retire from all forms of the professional game post the conclusion of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, former captain Nasser Hussain feels his retirement won't influence his long-time bowling partner James Anderson on following the same path.

Anderson turned 41 on Sunday, the fourth day of the fifth and final day, and is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 wickets. He came into the ongoing match with just four wickets in the series at an average of 76.75. On Day Two, he struggled initially but was able to beat both edges of the bat and managed to take out Mitchell Marsh to pick figures of 1-67 in 26 overs, though Australia took a lead of 12 runs. England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes will be a five-match trip to India from January 25 to March 11.

“I don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much. He will just be concentrating on the job in hand, wondering why he has not got as many wickets as he would like and what he can do this afternoon to (help England).”

“At the end of the game it may get him thinking what life will be like without his old mate at the other end, he may think ‘Is it time?’. He may do what others have done -– play the game and then a couple of days later say, ‘I’m done’. There is no right or wrong way,” said Hussain on Sky Sports.

He also said with rain predicted for play on the majority of day four and all of day five, England will have one eye on the skies above.

"England will be worried about the rain. If Australia chase down 380, you say ‘well done’ but they will be looking at the forecasts."

Hussain also thinks the wet weather and overcast conditions have delayed the entry of tearaway quick Mark Wood. "The pace has been sucked out of this pitch - there is no pace in it at all. The problem with holding Wood back is this weather."

"Reverse swing and rain aren't really friends. When the ground gets wet, the ball gets wet and reverse swing disappears. If it does reverse, England will go their Pakistan tactics with Wood and Stokes, who bowled before play today."

