Stuart Broad announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 37 years at the end of the ongoing Ashes 2023 and with it his illustrious career of 16 years with England team will also come to an end. Every cricketer has highs and lows in their career and Broad had one too. He was hit for six sixes in one over by Yuvraj Singh during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. As the English cricketer draws curtains on his International cricketer, Yuvraj Singh tweets a tribute to him calling him a legend. 'Made Me the Competitor I Am..' Stuart Broad Opens Up on Being Hit for Six Sixes by Yuvraj Singh As He Announces Retirement From International Cricket After Ashes 2023.

Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute to Stuart Broad

Take a bow @StuartBroad8 🙇🏻‍♂️ Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/d5GRlAVFa3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 30, 2023

