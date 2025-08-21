Asia Cup 2025 PDF Schedule Free Download: Asia Cup 2025, one of the most awaited tournaments of the year, is finally here and it is surely set to be a blockbuster of an affair. The Asia Cup 2025 start date is September 9 and it will feature eight teams who will battle it out for continental supremacy. India are the official host nation of the Asia Cup 2025, but the tournament is slated to be held in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), with Abu Dhabi and Dubai being the venues. You can check and download the Asia Cup 2025 full schedule in PDF format for free. Asia Cup 2025 will be held in T20 format to enable the participating teams to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held next year. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match Confirmed After Indian Government Unveils New Policy Regarding Indo-Pak Sports Engagements.

The eight teams in the Asia Cup 2025 have been divided into two groups of four sides each. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Afghanistan. The teams which finish in the top two spots in both these groups will enter the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, which will have six matches. The top two teams in the Super Four stage will then play the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on September 28. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in India: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Date Matches Time (in IST) Venue September 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 10 United Arab Emirates vs India 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 12 Oman vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 14 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 15 United Arab Emirates vs Oman 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 15 Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 16 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 17 United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 18 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 19 India vs Oman 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 20 Super Fours (B1 vs B2) 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 21 Super Fours (A1 vs A2) 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 23 Super Fours (A2 vs B1) 7:30 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 24 Super Fours (A1 vs B2) 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 25 Super Fours (A2 vs B2) 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 26 Super Fours (A1 vs B1) 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 28 Final 7:30 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India are the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025, having won the last edition that was held in a 50-over format back in Sri Lanka. The India National Cricket Team is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having won a total of eight titles and the Men in Blue will start as favourites to add one more trophy to their cabinet.

