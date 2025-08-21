So it is official now. After a lot of debate and discussion, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is confirmed now after the Indian government unveiled its new policy for Indo-Pak sporting engagements. The Asia Cup 2025 schedule announcement on July 26 was met with a lot of fury from fans on social media after India and Pakistan were clubbed in one group and the IND vs PAK fixture was set for September 14. Several fans called for a boycott to the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan amid the ongoing tension between the two nations, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response through 'Operation Sindoor'. India Teams, Athletes Won’t Play Pakistan in Bilaterals, Will Compete in Multinational Events Featuring Pakistan.

In a statement, India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports cleared the nation's stance on competing against Pakistan in several sports events. As per the official statement by the Sports Ministry, Indian teams, irrespective of the sport, won't be travelling to Pakistan for any event and India won't permit Pakistani teams to compete in the country. While there would be no bilateral sporting events, India and Pakistan will continue to play against each other in international competitions involving other teams as well. "Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," the statement added. Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Tournament to Start from September 9, Final on 28; Confirms ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Now that the air has been cleared, the India National Cricket Team will take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team will face each other in what promises to be a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 showdown at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. The last time India and Pakistan's cricket teams met was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, coincidentally in Duba,i when Virat Kohli had struck a majestic century and helped the Men in Blue come out on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).