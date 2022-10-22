The Australia men’s national cricket team representing the Australian continent in international cricket is one of the oldest teams in test cricket. They played their first-ever test match in 1877 against England and the same goes for their first ODI in January 1971. Australia is regarded as one of the best teams across all three formats and according to the overall wins, win-loss ratio and wins percentage they are the most successful team in the history of test cricket. Australia is also one of the teams who have won all the major ICC trophies including the T20 World Cup in 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Heading into the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Australia are the defending champions and will also be hosting the event. This will be their eighth staging at the competition. They have qualified for the knockout stage on four occasions in which they have played in two finals and emerged victorious in one against the New Zealand side in 2021, which was held in UAE and Oman together.

In the inaugural edition of the event, they reached the semifinals but suffer defeat against the first-ever T20 World Champions. In their next venture at the event, they failed to qualify for the knockout out stage but once again at the 2010 T20 World Cup, they reached the benchmark. Australia played their first World T20 finals in 2010 and lost against the Britishers by seven wickets. In 2012 they reached the knockout stage once more but the result ended in the same way as they were knocked out by West Indies in the semifinals. The 2014 and 2016 weren’t their best bouts at the event but the Australian side came back strong at the recent edition and was able to pass the threshold, winning their first-ever T20 World Cup.

Australia T20 World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Champions Australia 36 22 14 2021

The Australian cricket team is one of the most successful teams at the T20 World Cup. The defending champions will be waiting for their opponents at their home ground as they will be hosting the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The Australian side will try to achieve the same once again in front of their countrymen to become the first nation to win two consecutive World T20 titles.

