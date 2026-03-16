Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Releasing a Book on How He Broke Virat Kohli's Record During T20 World Cup 2026?

Social media platforms have recently been flooded with claims that Pakistan international cricketer Sahibzada Farhan is releasing a book after he broke Virat Kohli's record of most runs in single edition of T20 World Cup. The posts allege the book focuses on his performance during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer. This comes after a short documentary titled "Hero in the Making," which was released following the Asia Cup 2025 during which Sahibzada Farhan became the first Pakistani batter to hit India's Jasprit Bumrah for multiple sixes in T20 international cricket. Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record of Most Runs in Single Edition of T20 World Cup.

The film gained significant attention and a fair share of social media "trolling" for its intense focus on a specific on-field achievement. While the film was meant to celebrate Farhan's technical breakthrough against one of the world's most difficult bowlers, it became a frequent target for critics and commentators, such as Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag, who jokingly questioned making a full documentary over a few boundaries. Despite the mixed reception, the "Documentary Boy" moniker has stuck with Farhan as he transitioned into his record-breaking form during the 2026 T20 World Cup. 'Make Documentary on Duck', Sahibzada Farhan Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Opener Fails To Open Account in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Releasing a Book Now?

So, now after scoring the most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup 2026 the claims have been made that Sahibzada Farhan will publish a book on the feat. However, a thorough investigation confirms that these claims are entirely unfounded. There has been no official announcement from Farhan’s management, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), or any reputable publishing house regarding such a project.

Fake Claim Made by X User

🚨 Sahibzada Farhan is releasing a book on how he broke Kohli’s record. 📚🔥 This book will release after PSL 2026 pic.twitter.com/1slBrjcAzL — Sheikh Abdullah 🇵🇰 (@Sheiikhabdulah) March 15, 2026

Another Fake Claim

After a successful documentary, Sahibzada Farhan is set to release a book on how he broke Kohli’s record in his first world cup tournament. pic.twitter.com/Y8oknqPMUp — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) March 15, 2026

Analysis of the Circulating Image

The rumour gained significant traction due to an image showing the cricketer on what appears to be a book cover. The photograph being circulated is the same that was used for the poster of Farhan's documentary. Only difference being "release date" has been replaced by "Most Runs in Single Edition of T20 World Cup". This "repurposing" of old media is a common tactic used to generate engagement and stir rivalry between fans of different cricketing nations. The original image is around 4-5 months old while Farhan broken Kohli's record just a few weeks back.

'Similar Image Shared 4 Months Back'

Source: Google

Poster of Documentary

Source: Facebook

Fake Claim

Sahibzada Farhan's Record

The fabrication likely stems from Farhan’s genuine on-field success during the 2026 tournament. Farhan enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 342 runs, which surpassed the previous record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition, a record formerly held by India's Virat Kohli (319 runs in 2014).

While Farhan has spoken in post-match interviews about his admiration for Kohli’s consistency, he has not made any public statements comparing himself to the Indian veteran in a literary or boastful capacity. The narrative of a book release appears to be "viral bait" designed to capitalise on the statistical milestone.

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Fact check

Claim : Sahibzada Farhan To Release a Book on How He Broke Virat Kohli's Record Conclusion : No, The Claim is Fake Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).