Final day of Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, ended in a strong note as Ireland and Zimbabwe successfully sealed their place in the Super 12 stage defeating West indies and Scotland respectively in their third Group B clash. They will join Netherlands and Sri Lanka who already made their place in the Super 12 stage from Group A. The round one of the T20 World Cup 2022 started with shock defeat of Sri Lanka against Namibia in the first game of Group A. It was followed by strong performances of Netherlands against UAE and Zimbabwe against Ireland. As we have four teams who have qualified for the Super 12 round you check the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round schedule below or download the free PDF of the fixtures here. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Scotland surprised when they bagged dominating win against the two-time champions West Indies in their Group B clash. Things changed quickly as Sri Lanka showed why they are the Asian Champions and secured back-to-back victories against UAE and Netherlands to make their place in the Super 12 stage. After an intense fight for the second slot from Group A, Netherlands prevailed over Namibia as the latter failed to grab a victory against UAE. The competition in Group B got more intense as all four teams had everything to play for in the final game. Ireland kept their winning momentum on, as they trumped West indies to seal their berth in Super 12 making sure a shock exit for the Caribbeans. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, kept their nerves under control and clinched a win against Scotland, ensuring their qualification. Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule

Date and Time in IST Match Venue Oct 22, 12:30 pm Australia vs New Zealand SCG, Sydney Oct 22, 04: 30 pm England vs Afghanistan Perth Stadium, Perth Oct 23, 09:30 am Sri Lanka vs Ireland Bellerive Oval, Hobart Oct 23, 01:30 pm India vs Pakistan MCG, Melbourne Oct 24, 09:30 am Bangladesh vs Netherlands Bellerive Oval, Hobart Oct 24, 01:30 pm South Africa vs Zimbabwe Bellerive Oval, Hobart Oct 25, 04:30 pm Australia vs Sri Lanka Perth Stadium, Perth Oct 26, 09:30 am Ireland vs England MCG, Melbourne Oct 26, 01:30 pm New Zealand vs Afghanistan MCG, Melbourne Oct 27, 08:30 am South Africa vs Bangladesh SCG, Sydney Oct 27, 12:30 pm India vs Netherlands SCG, Sydney Oct 27, 04:30 pm Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Perth Stadium, Perth Oct 28, 09:30 am Afghanistan vs Ireland MCG, Melbourne Oct 28, 01:30 pm Australia vs England MCG, Melbourne Oct 29, 01:30 pm New Zealand vs Sri Lanka SCG, Sydney Oct 30, 08:30 am Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe The Gabba, Brisbane Oct 30, 12:30 pm Pakistan vs Netherlands Perth Stadium, Perth Oct 30, 04:30 pm India vs South Africa Perth Stadium, Perth Oct 31, 01:30 pm Australia vs Ireland The Gabba, Brisbane Nov 01, 09:30 am Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka The Gabba, Brisbane Nov 01, 01:30 pm England vs New Zealand The Gabba, Brisbane Nov 02, 09:30 am Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 02, 01:30 pm India vs Bangladesh Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 03, 01:30 pm Pakistan vs South Africa SCG, Sydney Nov 04, 09:30 am Ireland vs New Zealand Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 04, 01:30 pm Australia vs Afghanistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 05, 01:30 pm Sri Lanka vs England SCG, Sydney Nov 06, 05:30 am South Africa vs Netherlands Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 06. 09:30 am Pakistan vs Bangladesh Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 06, 01:30 pm India vs Zimbabwe MCG, Melbourne Nov 09, 01:30 pm Semi-final 1 SCG, Sydney Nov 10, 01:30 pm Semi-final 2 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Nov 13, 01:30 pm FINAL MCG, Melbourne

Now that Round one of the T20 World Cup is finished, it is now time for the much awaited Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka and Ireland will join hosts Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group A of Super 12. Zimbabwe and Netherlands will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group B of the same. The Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will begin with the Group A clash between Australia and New Zealand on October 21, Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).