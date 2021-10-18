Australia and New Zealand would aim to get their preparations right for the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as they take on each other in a warm-up game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 18. It would be a very crucial match in the sense that both sides would aim to put their best foot forward and try not to make much mistakes as the Super 12 stage is fast approaching and there is not much time left. Both these sides lost to Bangladesh in T20 series prior to the World Cup and hence, hitting form would be the most crucial thing at this point of time. Rohit Sharma Jumps Into His New Team India Jersey in Style Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 Practice Match vs England (Watch Video)

Stephen Fleming, who coached IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title a few days ago, has joined the New Zealand side to give them information about conditions in the UAE and this would indeed be of a huge help, Australia, on the other hand, would have skipper Aaron Finch return to open the innings alongside David Warner.

When isAustralia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs West Indies clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match With Time in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. This match would be aired on Star Sports in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Despite no live telecast available, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Australia vs New Zealand practice match live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).