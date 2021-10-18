ICC T20 World Cup 2021 favourites India and England begin their final preparations for the mega event as they square off in the warm-up match. Ahead of the Super 12 round, teams will play two practice matches each. India will face England first and then Australia later in the warm-up matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch IND vs ENG practice match online and on TV then you can scroll below for live streaming and TV telecast details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Both the teams will be looking to fine tune before the tournament proper. So, chances are bench strength will be tested from both the ends. This will be team India's first assignment after the IPL 2021 so the game will be a good opportunity to regroup.

When is India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England clash in the practice of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s Virat Kohli’s Record Against Traditional Rivals in T20Is.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs England practice match telecast on their TV sets. IND vs ENG practice match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. So, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the India vs England practice match online.

