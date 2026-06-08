Former Captain Tamim Iqbal Becomes Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President at 37

In a landmark development for Bangladesh cricket, former national team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan has been elected as the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 37-year-old, celebrated for his illustrious playing career, officially assumed the leadership role on June 7, 2026, becoming the youngest president in the board's history. BAN vs AUS 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head Miss Out; Josh Inglis to Lead in ODIs.

The election, held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, saw Iqbal unanimously chosen by the newly formed 25-member board of directors. This appointment follows a two-month tenure as head of an ad-hoc committee, which the government established in April 2026 after dissolving the previous administration amidst allegations of irregularities.

A New Era of Leadership

Iqbal's ascension to the BCB presidency marks a significant transition, moving from the playing field to the administrative forefront. He was first elected as a director from the highly contested Dhaka clubs category, securing the highest number of votes with 73. Subsequently, as the sole candidate for the presidential post, he received the full backing of his fellow directors.

Upon his election, Tamim Iqbal emphasized a commitment to transparency, structural changes, and constitutional reforms for the betterment of Bangladesh cricket. “This is a massive responsibility,” Iqbal stated, indicating his intent to address existing loopholes and work collaboratively with the 1972 councillors for collective agreement on reforms. His vision includes fostering an environment of honesty among all board members and restoring the sport's reputation after a turbulent period. Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

Tamim Iqbal's Journey to Presidency

Born on March 20, 1989, in Chittagong, Tamim Iqbal retired from international cricket in 2023. His playing career, spanning 17 years from 2007 to 2023, saw him become one of Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketers. A dynamic left-handed opening batter, he amassed 15,249 runs across all formats, making him the second-highest aggregate run-scorer for Bangladesh after Mushfiqur Rahim.

Key Career Highlights:

ODI Runs: Leading run-scorer for Bangladesh with 8,357 runs.

International Centuries: Holds the record for most centuries for Bangladesh across all formats (25 international hundreds).

All-Format Centurion: Only Bangladeshi cricketer to score centuries in Test, ODI, and T20I formats.

First-Class Record: Scored the highest individual first-class innings by a Bangladeshi, an unbeaten 334.

Captaincy: Led Bangladesh in 37 ODIs from 2020 to 2023, achieving a successful win percentage and historic series victories.

Accolades: Named one of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack's Cricketers of the Year in 2011 and Wisden's Test Cricketer of the Year in the same year.

Iqbal will serve a four-year term as BCB President. His appointment as the 18th president of the board signifies a new chapter, with hopes high for renewed stability and growth in Bangladesh cricket under his leadership.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).