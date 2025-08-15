Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently appeared in a podcast show of renowned media house, Lallantop. The cricketer openly revealed stories about his rise as a cricketer and shared stories from his player career. The podcast explored some controversial topics as well which included Irfan's relationship with his brother Yusuf, his experience of facing-off against Pakistan and why Irfan was ousted from commentary this year. Irfan gave a thorough response to all the question and made some shocking revelations as well. Irfan was one of the players who toured Pakistan in 2004 and 2006 with Team India and had numerous confrontations with a full-strength Pakistan. During the conversation, the host mentioned his experience of sledging with Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here's the Truth.

Irfan Pathan in Lallantop Podcast

In his response, Irfan mentioned Afridi as 'badtameez admi'. He pointed out that while conversing about Irfan in an Interview with Harsha Bhogle, Afridi mentioned Irfan as 'Nakli Pathan' (False Pathans) and called himself the real pathans. Irfan admitted that he was hurt by his personal attack and felt that Harsha Bhogle should have countered it. He revealed that Afridi's words angered him and In response, Irfan dismissed Afridi eleven times in his career. Irfan also remembered that he couldn't dismiss him in the IPL as they faced off only once but he dismissed Afridi in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final. Irfan Pathan Opens Up on Rohit Sharma's Interview During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Sydney Test, Says ‘People Say We Supported…’ (Watch Video).

He also revealed that once in a flight from Karachi to Lahore during the Pakistan tour of 2006, Afridi came up to him in the flight and scrambled his hair saying 'bacche kaisa hai' (How are you son). To it Irfan replied 'Tu kabse bap ban gaya? baccho wali harkat kar raha hai' (When did you become the father, acting like a kid). Afridi abused Irfan in response and went to his seat, which was nearby.

Irfan further revealed that all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting beside Afridi and Irfan asked Abdul 'yaha ghost konsa milta hai?' (which types of meat are available here) Abdul listed the names of the meats available. Irfan replied 'Kutte ka gosht milta hai kya?' (Is dog meat available). The question left Abdul startled and as he asked Irfan the reason of asking the question, he replied pointing to Afridi 'Isne khaya hai tabse bhonk raha hai' (He has eaten, that is why barking since long time). It was a hilarious story revealed by Irfan and the host and the crew of the podcast broke out in laughter. Fans eager to listen to Irfan's stories of sledging with Shahid Afridi, can get the full video here. Irfan talks about Shahid Afridi from 1:47:20 Mins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).