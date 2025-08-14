Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan has expressed his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's interview during the Sydney Test between India and Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. For those unversed, Sharma, who was then-Test captain for India, decided to sit out of the fifth Test due to poor form. Rohit, who missed the first Test at Perth, had a tough campaign with the bat in Australia. The veteran amassed 164 runs in three Tests. Recently, in a snippet video shared by Lallantop, Irfan Pathan opened up about the respectful tone towards Rohit during the interview in Sydney. The former cricketer further added that Sharma would have been dropped from the Indian Test side had he not been the captain. Irfan Pathan Makes Big Statement About Rohit Sharma's Performance For Team India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Says 'Rohit Might Not be in Playing XI If Not for Captaincy.'

Irfan Pathan Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma's Interview During Sydney Test at BGT 2024-25

