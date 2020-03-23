Bangladesh Cricket Board Offers Former Player Abdur Razzak a Role in Selection Panel: Report

Abdur Razzak (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are trying to rope in former player Abdur Razzak to be a member of their national selection committee. The 37-year-old will be the third member of Bangladesh’s selection panel alongside Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar, as a replacement for Faruk Ahmed. Razzak played for Bangladesh from 2004 to 3018 and represented them in all three formats of the game. He was also the first cricketer for the country to take 200 wickets in One-Day International cricket. Sanjay Bangar Turns Down Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Offer to Become Test Team’s Batting Consultant.

BCB officials confirmed to Cricbuzz that they have offered Abdul Razzak the role and the former cricketer is taking his time to respond. ‘I have asked Habibul Bashar [selector] to know his [Razzak] mind regarding our proposal [of being part of the selection panel]. Razzak is taking time as he is playing in the DPL. We are not sure whether he wants to prolong his career or not,’ said BCB chairman Akram Khan. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test, Lone ODI Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Abdur Razzak admitted that he has been contacted for the role but didn’t respond due to his commitments in the Dhaka Premier League. With the competition now suspended, the spinner is expected to go over the offer once again. ‘Yes they have contacted me but I wanted some time to decide. I have told them that I will let them know after the Dhaka Premier League matches. Now as the league is postponed, I can think about this now.’ Razzak said.

It was also understood that Bangladesh were considering former players Shahriar Nafees and Manjurul Islam for the role but none of them were contacted. BCB recently tried to get Sanjay Bangar as a batting consultant for their Test side but the move fell through due to Bangar’s other professional commitments.