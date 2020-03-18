Sanjay Bangar Turns Down Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Offer to Become Test Team’s Batting Consultant: Report

Sanjay Bangar (Photo Credits: Twitter/ANI)

It was earlier reported that former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar was approached by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to take up a role as their batting consultant in Tests. But according to recent reports, Bangar has turned down the offer due to personal commitments. Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a one-off test match but before that suffered defeat against India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Bangla Tigers played four games and lost three of them by an innings, which had raised questions about the team’s quality in the longest format. Bangladesh Cricket Board Hopes to Rope In Sanjay Bangar As Team’s Batting Consultant for Tests.

Bangladesh were hoping to acquire the services of Sanjay Bangar ahead of their two-match Test series against Australia in June, but the former Indian cricketer has turned down the offer citing that he has already signed a two-year deal with Star Sports in the meantime. The 47-year-old has also served as India’s interim head coach in 2016 and 2017. Mushfiqur Rahim In a Video Message Advises Fans to Take Necessary Preventive Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

‘They offered me the position eight weeks ago. But in the interim, I finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments. However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,’ Bangar told PTI according to Cricbuzz.

Sanjay Bangar was the batting coach of the Indian Team from 2014 to 2019 and was later replaced by Vikram Rathour in September. BCB had approached Neil McKenzie, who currently serves as a consultant in the limited-overs format but the South African refused as he was not keen on coaching on a regular basis in all formats.