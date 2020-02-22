Bangladesh Top Country Searching for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Google

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is underway in Australia. For the first time, the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is taking place as a standalone event. Otherwise, in the past, it used to coincide with the men’s version of the T20 World Cup. Fans are showing interest in the women’s cricket, and game’s governing body ICC (International Cricket Council) is keen to promote it. Meanwhile, search engine giant, Google has revealed that the search interest for the Women’s T20 cricket spiked ever since the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

As per Google, the search interest for the Australian Women’s cricket team spiked +721% in the past week in Australia. And globally, Bangladeshis are showing the most interest in the women’s T20 World Cup.

Google Search Interest for Women's T20 World Cup Tops in Bangladesh

Globally, the top country searching for the #T20WorldCup is 🇧🇩 Bangladesh, where search interest has spiked by +322% in the past week.

Check out our page of insights here: https://t.co/PjmP3qFVOI@T20WorldCup #GoogleTrends pic.twitter.com/C8eNhpwA6v

— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 20, 2020

The search interest has spiked by +322% in the past week for the T20 World Cup 2020 in Bangladesh. However, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Australia and West Indies are among the top five searched ICC Women’s T20 teams.

Women’s T20 world cup broadcast, Women’s T20 cricket fixtures, Women’s T20 world cup $2 coin, WACA ground and T20 world cup women tickets were some of the top trending searches on Google Australia in the past week. Also, Is women’s T20 on TV? What countries are playing in the women’s T20 world cup? When is the T20 world cup women? Where to watch women’s T20 world cup live? Where is Sydney showground stadium? are some of the top trending questions in Australia.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 began on February 21 and will end with the final on March 08. A total of ten teams, divided into two groups, are participating in the tournament.