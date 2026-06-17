Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st T20I 2026

The highly anticipated three-match T20 International series between Bangladesh and Australia kicks off today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with the first T20I set to be a thrilling contest. Following Bangladesh's historic 2-1 victory in the preceding ODI series, both teams will be keen to assert dominance in the shortest format of the game. The match promises an exciting clash as Australia, led by the returning Mitchell Marsh, aims to rebound from their ODI defeat, while Bangladesh, despite fitness concerns for captain Litton Das, rides a wave of confidence on home soil. Chattogram Weather and Rain Forecast for BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2026.

All three T20Is in the series will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The first match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (UTC+6).

BAN vs AUS Match Schedule and Timings

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will take place on June 17, 2026. Here are the start times across various regions:

Bangladesh (Local Time, UTC+6): 2:00 PM

2:00 PM India (IST, UTC+5:30): 1:30 PM

1:30 PM United Kingdom (BST, UTC+1): 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Australia (AEST, UTC+10): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM USA (EDT, UTC-4): 4:00 AM

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I 2026 Live Streaming

In India, fans can exclusively live stream the entire T20I series on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live television broadcast for the series in India.

Historically, Australia holds a slight advantage over Bangladesh in T20 Internationals. Out of 11 matches played between the two nations, Australia has won 7, while Bangladesh has secured 4 victories. However, Bangladesh notably won their only bilateral T20I series against Australia in 2021 by a 4-1 margin.

With both teams having key players either returning or facing fitness challenges, the opening T20I promises to be a gripping contest. Ensure you have your streaming services ready to witness what could be a pivotal match in the series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).