Chattogram Weather and Rain Forecast for BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2026

Cricket fans in Bangladesh and Australia are bracing for potential disruptions as inclement weather threatens the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series. The first T20I, scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, is under the shadow of persistent monsoon rains. Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Chattogram's Monsoon Challenge

June typically marks the heart of the monsoon season in Chattogram, and this year appears to be no different. Weather forecasts for Wednesday, June 17, indicate a strong likelihood of rain, with predictions ranging from patchy showers to moderate or heavy downpours throughout the day and evening. Temperatures are expected to hover around 30-32°C (86-90°F), coupled with high humidity, making for challenging playing conditions even if rain abates. Historically, June in Chattogram sees an average of 15 to 22 rainy days and significant precipitation, meaning ground staff will have their work cut out for them to ensure a playable surface.

Chattogram Weather Live

Chattogram Weather Match Details and Series Context

This T20I clash is part of Australia's tour of Bangladesh in 2026, following a thrilling ODI series where Bangladesh secured a historic 2-1 victory. The 1st T20I is set to commence at 6:00 PM Bangladesh Standard Time (BST), which is 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The venue, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, also known as Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, is renowned for its generally balanced pitch, reflected in an average first innings T20I score of 151 across 34 matches hosted here.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Bangladesh enters the T20I series with a significant morale boost, having clinched their first-ever ODI series win against Australia. This historic achievement injects immense confidence into the Tigers. Australia, despite a disappointing ODI series defeat, remains a formidable T20 force. In their overall T20I head-to-head record, Australia holds the advantage, winning 7 of the 11 matches played against Bangladesh, who have secured 4 victories.

Key player updates for Australia include the addition of Nikhil Chaudhary to the squad, while premium all-rounder Cameron Green has withdrawn to prepare for upcoming home Test matches. Mitchell Marsh is set to lead the Australian side. For Bangladesh, captain Litton Das remains in doubt for the opening match after sustaining a muscle tear, with vice-captain Towhid Hridoy potentially stepping in to lead the team.

As the clock ticks down to the first ball, all eyes will be on the skies over Chattogram. Both teams will be eager to kick off the T20I series positively, but the weather gods might have the ultimate say in shaping the early momentum of this exciting contest. The prospect of a rain-affected encounter adds an unpredictable element to what promises to be a gripping series.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).