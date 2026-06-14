Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd ODI 2026

Cricket enthusiasts globally are eagerly anticipating the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and Australia, set to unfold tomorrow. The Tigers have already etched their name in history, clinching their first-ever ODI series victory against Australia with dominant performances in the first two matches. This concluding encounter of the bilateral series, part of the ICC international cricket calendar, will see Bangladesh aiming for a memorable clean sweep on home soil. Bangladesh Cricketer Nayeem Hasan Alleges Police Assault in Chattogram; BCB Seeks Probe.

Australia, led by stand-in captain Josh Inglis in the absence of key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Travis Head, will be desperate to salvage some pride and avoid a whitewash. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, under the leadership of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will be looking to continue their formidable home run, which has seen them win five consecutive ODI series.

Match Details

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Australia is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2026. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Play is set to commence at 11:00 AM Bangladesh Standard Time (BST).

Match Start Times Across Key Regions:

Bangladesh: 11:00 AM BST (UTC+6)

India: 10:30 AM IST (UTC+5:30)

Australia: 3:00 PM AEST (UTC+10)

United Kingdom: 06:00 AM BST (UTC+1)

USA (Eastern Daylight Time): 1:00 AM EDT (UTC-4)

Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI Live

Fans across various regions can catch all the action of the 3rd ODI through the following broadcasters and streaming platforms. Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Hospitalised Due To Concussion After Historic ODI Series Win Over Australia.

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India No TV Telecast FanCode app & website Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Tapmad, Toffee, Rabbithole Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports United Kingdom TNT Sports HBO Max, bet365 Sports Live Streaming Service USA / Canada Willow TV Fubo, Willow by Cricbuzz, Sling TV

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

Bangladesh has been in exceptional form, particularly at home. They comprehensively defeated Australia by 86 runs (DLS method) in the first ODI and followed it up with a 5-wicket victory (DLS method) in the second, securing the series. This marks a significant shift, as Australia previously held a dominant head-to-head record, winning 20 out of 22 ODIs before this series. Australia is coming off a 2-1 ODI series loss to Pakistan, highlighting their recent struggles in the format.

The 3rd ODI promises to be an intriguing contest as Bangladesh seeks to assert its dominance further, while Australia aims to prevent a complete capitulation and finish the series on a positive note, despite having already conceded the trophy. This match is not just about the scoreline; it's a testament to Bangladesh's growing stature in international cricket and a challenging period for the Australian side. The cricketing world will be watching to see if the Tigers can complete a historic whitewash or if the Kangaroos can find a way to bounce back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).