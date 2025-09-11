Two-time champions Pakistan national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the Oman national cricket team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Pakistan vs Oman match will be the first game for both nations in the current Asia Cup 2025, the second in Group A, and the fourth in the entire tournament. This match is going to be extremely vital for both sides, particularly the Green Shirts, as this will be their last trioal ahead of the India vs Pakistan high-voltage T20I match in the Asia Cup 2025. PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Backs Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘Criticism Can Wait’.

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A fixture is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, the same venue where India played the first Group A game against the hosts UAE. Giants Pakistan cricket team are coming after clinching the tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE, both sides are playing in the Asia Cup 2025 as well. Oman are the obvious underdogs in the ongoing competition, as also in the entire Group A, where the other sides are India and the UAE.

PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A fixture is organized to be held on Friday, September 12, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). During this time, the sky in Dubai is expected to be clear, with no chance of rain in the forecast. So, no interruptions due to rain are predicted. The temperature is speculated to stay around 34 degrees Celsius throughout the match. When is PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs Oman Match Preview.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

Hitting big at the Dubai International Stadium is often challenging. The surface here stays a bit dry, aiding the spinners as the match progresses. Pacers, too might find some help, but in the initial overs. Batting will be tough, especially scoring big runs, as the ball grips well after pitching. During the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match, the pitch might behave in the same manner as in the first game between India and Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).