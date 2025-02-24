New Zealand will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy when they play Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The Blackcaps defeated hosts Pakistan with ease in the opener and their form heading into this crucial tournament has been largely positive. The Kiwis have played at this venue five times and lost all their games and with Bangladesh being their nemesis at times in the fifty over format, they can ill afford to put their guards down. The Bangla tigers have not been doing well in ICC events and they need a win here to keep themselves alive in the tournament. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Eye Semi-Final Spot As They Face Struggling Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Tom Lathan scored a crucial century for New Zealand against Pakistan and his presence in the middle order along with former skipper Kane Williamson adds strength. Glenn Phillips has been one of the standout performers for the team and his ability chip in with both bat and ball while saving plenty of runs on the field, makes him truly special. Will Young is another in form player and can come down hard on Bangladesh in the powerplays.

Mahmudullah and Nahid Rana are likely to be inducted into the playing eleven by Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the top will need to score big here as Bangladesh are struggling with the bat. Mustafizur Rahman with the new ball can pick up wickets and help put lid on the opponent scoring.

When is Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match six takes place at the Rawalpindi Stadium on February 24. The live action in New Zealand vs Pakistan cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Check out Bangladesh vs New Zealand viewing options below. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group A Clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Bangladesh vs New Zealand viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So Bangladesh vs NZ free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar website and App at subscription charges. Bangladesh might struggle in this game and succumb to another defeat.

