BAN vs SL Free Live Streaming Online: With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled later this year, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka take on each other in the three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches as well. Meanwhile, the focus will be on the game's shortest format, especially with mega event approaching. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the home side while Charith Asalanka is in charge of the Sri Lankan team. For BAN vs SL 1st T20I live streaming online, scroll down. 'For Me to Come Back, A Lot of Things Have to Be Right' Tamim Iqbal Opens Up About Potential Return to Bangladesh National Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh players will be in action after having participated in the home T20 league- Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Sri Lanka, on the other hand, hosted Afghanistan before this series and in the three-match T20I series defeated the visitors 2-1.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-game T20I series on Monday, March 04. The BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Shane Warne Death Anniversary: Fans Remember Late Australian Legend With Heartfelt Tributes.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

Sadly, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will not be available live on any TV channel in India. However, fans will be able to watch BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 live streaming online; more on that below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

The live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2024 will be available online and fans can watch the live stream of BAN vs SL on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. The FanCode tour pass for BAN vs SL is available for INR 89.

