Two years back on March 3, 2022, the cricketing world was hit hard with a shocking news of spin wizard and Australian legend Shane Warne passing away. Warne's achievement over the years and his craft has only made the game rich giving the fans of the game countless moments to cheer. On his second death anniversary, fans share heartfelt tributes, posts and nostalgic clips to remember the late legend.

Fans Remember Shane Warne On His Second Death Anniversary

Words spoken by @nassercricket based on a piece from Rudyard Kipling pierces your heart 💔❤️ Shane Warne, gone too early but never forgotten 🥺 He was an artist, a true competitor, and just a beautiful human being. We will always remember you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kVOdQuljju — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) March 3, 2024

Two Years Ago We Lost A Legend

2 years ago, on this day we lost a legend Shane Warne. Do you remember him? pic.twitter.com/cCOSiQWQdV — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) March 4, 2024

Magician

Shane Warne was Magician and more importantly he didn't even cared about the condition to support him. He was fighter and match winner His battle vs Sachin is still one of the best in Cricketing Arena#ShaneWarne #SachinTendulkarpic.twitter.com/PxTDXrfneF — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan01) March 3, 2024

Missed Everyday

Two years today we lost a legend, a Dad and a top bloke. Missed everyday Warney. #warney #shanewarne pic.twitter.com/Hxcez4qw94 — magpiekc (@magpiekc) March 4, 2024

Greatest

One this day in 2022, The cricket community mourned the sudden loss of Shane Warne, who suffered a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Renowned for revolutionizing legspin, he remains the greatest legspinner with 708 Test wickets.pic.twitter.com/nEbe3REsQ3 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) March 4, 2024

Rest in Peace

The greatest leg-spinner in world cricket Shane Warne passed away exactly 2 years ago! 1001 international wickets and countless other records 🇦🇺💔💔 Rest in peace legands pic.twitter.com/QZRroN0nOv — Kashif baloch (@Kashifbaloch672) March 4, 2024

