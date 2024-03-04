Two years back on March 3, 2022, the cricketing world was hit hard with a shocking news of spin wizard and Australian legend Shane Warne passing away. Warne's achievement over the years and his craft has only made the game rich giving the fans of the game countless moments to cheer. On his second death anniversary, fans share heartfelt tributes, posts and nostalgic clips to remember the late legend. Australian Batter Will Pucovski Suffers Concussion After Taking Blow on Head During Sheffield Shield 2023-24 (Watch Video).

Fans Remember Shane Warne On His Second Death Anniversary

Two Years Ago We Lost A Legend

Magician

Missed Everyday

Greatest

Rest in Peace

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)