Charith Asalanka and Co. are all set to take Bangladesh in the third T20I of the three-match at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The hosts achieved an eight-wicket win in the second match and levelled the series by 1-1. On the other hand, the tourists won a thriller match in the series' first game. The Sri Lankan batting lineup wasn't up to mark it was in the first game. On the other hand, Bangladesh worked up on the mistakes they made in the first match and displayed a brilliant comeback. Drama! Soumya Sarkar Given Not Out by TV Umpire Despite Ultra Edge Showing Spike As Ball Passes Bat During BAN vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossein Shanto scored a brilliant half-century in the second match of the series and played an innings of 53* runs from 38 balls. The tourists would be their top order to fire once again and help their team register a big first innings. Sri Lanka would be hoping to win the match and the series against Bangladesh.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The third T20I match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet. The match starts at 05:30 PM IST on March 9, 2024. Bangladesh National Cricket Team Unveils Striking New Jerseys in Grand Launch Ceremony (View Pics).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the BAN vs SL 3rd T20I on their TV sets. For BAN vs SL 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming details, read below,

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs SL 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of purchasing a pass worth Rs 89.

