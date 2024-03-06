Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka contests have never failed to produce drama and some controversy in the past few years. In yet another addition to that, Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar was adjudged not out by the TV umpire despite Ultra Edge showing a clear spike as the ball passed the bat. during the BAN vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 in Sylhet on March 6. This happened in the fourth over of the contest when Binura Fernando came on to bowl. He thought he had Sarkar with his first ball when the left-hander missed a shot and the ball was pouched by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. While the on-field umpire ruled it as out, Sarkar opted for a DRS and the TV umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul overturned the decision as he felt that the spike appeared after the ball passed the bat. As the on-field umpire overturned the decision, disappointed Sri Lanka players walked up to him to question the call. Shoriful Islam Does ‘Timeout’ Celebration After Dismissing Avishka Fernando During BAN vs SL 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Soumya Sarkar Given Not Out

DRAMA! Clear noise > on-field umpire signals out > review taken > 3rd umpire rules not out despite UltraEdge! Bangladesh-Sri Lanka always throws up a controversy 😶 . .#BANvsSL #FanCode pic.twitter.com/8hH9i65SD6 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)