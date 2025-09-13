Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 is being held between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team. The Group B match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Fans can follow the Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. This will be the first match for Sri Lanka in the ongoing showpiece tournament. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their second Group B match. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

The Litton Das-led Bangladesh thrashed the Hong Kong China national cricket team in their campaign opener. Litton Das scored a match-winning half-century as his side secured a seven-wicket victory. Earlier, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had faced each other in a T20I series in July, where the Bangla Tigers clinched the series 2-1, and the happy memories from that series victory will boost Bangladesh's confidence when they face Sri Lanka in the 2025 Asia Cup. BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam