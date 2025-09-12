Rivals Bangladesh national cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025. The BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be the second game for Bangladesh and the first for Sri Lanka in the ongoing tournament. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I match is a Group B game, scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. When is BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

Bangladesh will be playing this match after a dominant seven-wicket win over the Hong Kong national cricket team. Bowling first, they managed to put Hong Kong 144/7 in the first innings. Next, the Tigers managed a comfortable chase too. Wicketkeeper-Captain Litton Das struck a powerful 59 off 39 balls to guide the win. Six-time champions Sri Lanka cricket team are no underdogs either. The side also looks in decent form, having won the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe 2-1.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Group B fixture is organized to be held on Saturday, September 13, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). During this time, the sky in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear, with no chances of rain visible in the forecast. So, interruptions due to rain are unlikely. The temperature is speculated to stay around 34 degrees Celsius throughout the game. Bangladesh Defeat Hong Kong, China by Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Litton Das’ Brilliant Half-Century Guides BAN to Comprehensive Victory.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

Fast bowlers might find an initial edge during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match, as the pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers bounce. But for the same reason, and since the ball carries well on the surface, batsman who manage to keep their wicket can play long and big. The dew is also expected to play a big factor, making stroke play smoother with the ball coming better to the bat. So, batting second here might be an advantage.

