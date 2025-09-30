The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. This marks the fourth time India will be hosting the Women's ODI World Cup after 1978, 1997 and 2013. The opening ceremony at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati featured stellar performances by playback singers Shreya Ghoshal and Papon. The event turned emotional when Shreya paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by singing his iconic track "Mayabini". ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Opening Ceremony in Assam to Feature Zubeen Garg Tribute by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon.

Shreya Ghoshal and Papon Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Shreya Ghoshal and Papon performed at the opening ceremony of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 today at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium before the first game between India and Sri Lanka. The Queen of Melody opened the ceremony with a soulful rendition of the Indian national anthem. This was followed by a heartfelt tribute to Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident on September 19.

Shreya Ghoshal performed Garg’s iconic track “Mayabini”, a song forever etched in the hearts of millions across the Northeast. She did complete justice to the vocals and soaring high notes, leaving the entire stadium in pin-drop silence as she sang.

Shreya Ghoshal Sings ‘Mayabini’ As She Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony

Barsapara Stadium is set to witness a moving evening as Shreya Ghoshal pays a soulful tribute to music legend Zubeen Garg. The much-loved singer will honourthe legendary Zubeen Garg's timeless melodies on this grand stage, ensuring his legacy continues to echo in every heart.… pic.twitter.com/KrXH7UTX4l — The Sentinel (@Sentinel_Assam) September 30, 2025

PPapon, a close friend of the late Zubeen Garg, paid a heartfelt tribute to the musical legend by singing “Maya Mathu Maya” from Garg’s iconic album Maya. The emotional performance struck a chord with the audience, reminding everyone of the timeless magic of Zubeen’s music.

Papon Remembers Zubeen Garg With ‘Maya Mathu Maya’

Zubeen Garg’s Untimely Demise Shakes the Nation

The death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore has left not just Assam or the North East but the entire country mourning. While many know him for his viral hit “Ya Ali” from Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja’s 2006 film Gangster, it was just one among the 38,000 songs he recorded across 40 languages. His contribution to music and culture goes beyond words, with his songs standing as a living legacy. Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on September 23 at Kamarkuchi, where lakhs of fans gathered to bid him farewell and broke down in tears during his final rites. ‘Zubeen Garg Didn’t Know About Yacht Party’: Late Assamese Singer’s Wife Garima Saikia Garg Slams Northeast India Festival 2025 Organisers for Negligence, Makes Big Claim About Husband’s Death.

The Sri Lankan team needed 248 runs to win from 42 overs with 10 wickets remaining at the time of writing.

