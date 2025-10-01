The Australia women's national cricket team secured a comfortable 89-run victory against the New Zealand women's national cricket team in their opening match at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, October 1. Veteran all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was named Player of the Match for her superb century. Batting first, the Australia women posted 326 runs on the board. Phoebe Litchfield (45) and Gardner (115) played fantastic knocks. With the ball, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu took three wickets apiece. While chasing, 36-year-old Sophie Devine played a fighting knock of 112 runs. However, her knock went in vain as New Zealand were bundled out for 237 runs in 43.2 overs, and the defending champions started their campaign on a winning note. Sophie Devine Scores Ninth Century in Women’s ODI Cricket, 36-Year-Old Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Defending Champions Begin Campaign on Winning Note

