So we enter the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and in a while, Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat will play a host to Baroda and Chattisgarh who will be pitting their wits against each other. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the game but before that, but first, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both Baroda and Chhattisgrah have contrasting fortunes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Baroda is placed on number two of the Group A points table with 12 points. The team has been on a three-game winning streak. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Schedule, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the 50-Over Tournament.

Krunal Pandya has been on the top scorer for the team as he has scored 253 runs at the strike rate if 112. AA Seth has been the best bowler for the team as he has scalped five wickets at an average of 29. He has so far bowled with an economy of 6.04. S Chandrakar has been the best batsman for the team as he has scored 183 runs with a strike rate of 88. V Pratap Singh who has so far scalped six wickets in the contest so far has bowled with an average of 16 and an economy rate of 3.69. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Pithwala Stadium, Bhimpore, Surat on February 26, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 4 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Baroda - Krunal Pandya (c), Kedar Devdhar, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Karthik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Dhruv Patel, Smit Patel (wk), Pratyush Kumar, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Bhargav Bhatt, Chintal Gandhi, Parth Kohli, Bhanu Pania, Mitesh Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Abhimanyu Rajput, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav

Chhattisgarh- Harpreet Singh (c), Ashutosh Singh, Jiwanjot Singh, Vishal Kushwah, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Veer Pratap Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Shakeeb Ahmed, Shubham Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandraker, Amandeep Khare, Sourabh Majumdar, Omkar Verma, Pawandeep Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Shahbaz Hussain

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).