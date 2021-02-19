India’s primary 50-over tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 gets underway on February 20 (Saturday) with a match between Gujarat and Chhattisgarh at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. 38 teams have been divided into six Elite groups – A, B, C, D, and E and the Plate Group. The Plate Group's games will be played across the different locations in Tamil Nadu while the Elite Groups' games will be held in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Kolkata respectively. The venues for the knock-out games are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. Jaydev Unadkat To Lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has been a perfect platform for the players to showcase their skills in the white-ball format and impress the national selectors. With the three-match India vs England ODI series to take place right after the tournament, all the players must put their best foot forward. While the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will aim to get back in the groove, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prithvi Shaw would fight for the comeback in the Indian ODI team. Several lesser-known faces also have a chance to set the stage on fire. On the eve of the competition, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Ramesh Powar Appointed As Mumbai Coach for Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Dates, Schedule and Venues

The 28th edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to be played from February 20 to March 14. The 38-team event will be played across Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu in the group-stage. The venues for the knock-out games are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, fans can get the full schedule of the tournament on BCCI's official website.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Live Streaming Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 in India and are have made multiple arrangements to telecast the competition on its various channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star Network, will live stream the tournament. Meanwhile, Jio users can also catch the live action on Jio TV.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Teams and Groups

A total of 38 teams are divided into six different groups with Groups A to E having six teams, while the Plate Group has eight teams.

Elite Group A: Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura, Baroda, Goa. (Venue: Surat)

Elite Group B: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh. (Venue: Indore)

Elite Group C: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Bihar (Venue: Bangalore)

Elite Group D: Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pondicherry (Venue: Jaipur)

Elite Group E: Bengal, Services, Jammu & Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh (Venue: Kolkata)

Plate Group: Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim (Venue: Chennai)

