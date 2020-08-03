The IPL 2020 is finally happening in more than a months’ time now. The BCCI got a green signal from the Indian Government to conduct the IPL in UAE. No sooner the announcement was made the fans started trending the hashtag #IPLinUAE on social media and they set the Internet on fire pouring tweets on how excited they were. The cricket-starved nation has been waiting for the Indian players to get into action. The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen in March 2020, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the cricketing schedules all over the world went for a toss. IPL 2020 Update: BCCI Share Detailed Plan for Indian Premier League 13.

The IPL 2020 will be conducted with a few norms. Each squad will be limited to 24 members and the teams will be leaving for UAE on August 20 2020. The official account of IPL took to social media to make an announcement about the same. "The IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," read the press release from the Indian government.No sooner the announcement was made, the netizens were pumped up a posted tweets full of excitement. Check out the tweets below:

The doubleheaders games will begin from 3.30 pm IST and the next match will happen at 7.30 pm IST. Chennai Super Kings might leave for the UAE a week earlier than scheduled in order to get acclimatised with the conditions in UAE.

