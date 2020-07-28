IPL 2020 is all set to be held in UAE later in the year as the Emirates Cricket Board recently confirmed receiving a Letter of Intent from the BCCI to host the tournament in the country. The competition’s governing council is set to meet on Saturday (August 1) via teleconference, which will be followed by a meeting with the primary stakeholders. The ‘final plan’ for IPL 13 will be discussed in the meet. Emirates Cricket Board Confirms Receiving BCCI's Letter of Intent to Host Indian Premier League.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had earlier confirmed that the 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be hosted in the UAE from September 19, 2020, to November 8, 2020. The matches for this year’s tournament are expected to be played in stadiums at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. With this year’s Indian Premier League all but confirmed, Times of India revealed the plans shared by BCCI with them on Monday. Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Other West Indies Cricketers to Miss First Few Matches of Indian Premier League Season 13 Due to CPL T20?

Bio-Secure Bubble

Each Franchise will create its own bumble where players will be allowed to interact with a limited number of people. A similar bubble will be created for BCCI and IMG staff, broadcasters etc. No one will be allowed to interact with individuals outside their bubble except through co-ordinators.

Revenue Pools

All of the 60 matches will be played in a span of 51 day’s time, hence, there will be no change in the distribution of BCCI's central revenue pool.

Gate Money

With no spectators allowed inside the stadiums, franchises will not be able to generate revenues from ticket sales.

Travel and Accommodation

BCCI will coordinate with UAE to ensure "discounted hotel rates" and share it with the franchises, who will be responsible for their own travel and accommodation arrangements. It will be the franchise's decision to settle for options provided by BCCI or make their own arrangements. Franchises will fly their players to UAE and back, which is the case during IPL in India.

Medical Assistance

Franchises will be responsible for arranging their own medical teams while BCCI will arrange a central medical team as well. The onus of testing players will be on the franchises who will remain in constant contact with BCCI’s medical staff. Each franchise's medical team will stay with their respective teams within the security bubble.

Player Placement and Loaning

There is no change in player policy and franchises will be allowed to travel with extra players in order to avoid last-minute travels in case of injuries or any other matter.

The IPL board and governing council will share his detailed plan with the franchises in Saturday’s meeting. ‘Once we share what we do with the franchises, we know there will be questions. We need to be thoroughly prepared,’ said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

