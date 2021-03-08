Border achieved an unwanted record against KwaZulu-Natal Coastal in their CSA 3-Day Provincial match in Paarl on Saturday. The team got bundled out for mere 16 runs in their second innings, equalling the joint-lowest team on South African soil. In December 1959, Border got dismissed for the same score against Natal, and six decades later, history repeated itself. It was indeed an all-round show from KwaZulu-Natal as they won the game by an innings and 79 runs. After posting runs on the board while batting first, Natal put up a batting exhibition. Mithali Raj Sets Record As Cricketer With Longest ODI Career, Second Only To Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier in the game, Border captain Wesley Coulentianos elected to bowl after winning the toss. As the track favoured the fast bowlers straightaway, it seemed an impressive decision. Moreover, KwaZulu-Natal lost both of their openers cheaply, but skipper Michael Erlank then joined forces with Jason Oakes and the duo added 86 runs for the third wicket. While Erlank departed just after scoring his fifty, Oakes went on to score a scintillating century. Blayde Capell, Keith Dudgeon and Zakariya Paruk also made significant contributions as KwaZulu-Natal posted 366.

Coming to bat in the second innings, Border got an impressive start with openers Jerome Bossr and Wesley Coulentianos putting up a half-century stand. However, the Natal bowlers then ran through Border’s batting order and took wickets at regular intervals. Daelen Fynn got a four-fer as Border were all out for 166. They were subsequently asked to follow-on and what happened next is history. Keith Dudgeon took a five-wicket haul as Border lost their ten wickets in 16 runs. Six batsmen went out for a duck.

